NFL gets ESPN stake in deal with Disney

The deal gives the NFL a 10% stake in Disney's ESPN sports empire and gives ESPN ownership of NFL Network

ESPN logo on NFL Monday Night Football camera
This takes the 'symbiotic relationship between media companies and athletic leagues' up a level
(Image credit: AP Photo / Matt Slocum)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Walt Disney Co. and National Football League Tuesday announced a deal that would give the NFL a 10% stake in Disney's ESPN sports empire and give ESPN ownership of NFL Network and rights to other NFL media properties, notably the fan-favorite RedZone channel.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸