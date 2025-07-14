The FTC is pushing back against false 'Made in USA' claims

The agency has dubbed July 2025 "Made in the USA" month

A &#039;Made in USA&#039; sticker is seen on a box of weightlifting equipment in Falmouth, Kentucky
A 'Made in USA' sticker stuck on a box of weightlifting equipment in Falmouth, Kentucky
(Image credit: Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans
By
published

The next time you see a "Made in the USA" label on a product, you might want to think twice about its accuracy. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been cracking down on what it calls "deceptive" claims of products being manufactured in the U.S. that are actually made overseas. The agency has been pushing for more transparency against this kind of business practice and even dubbed July 2025 "Made in the USA" month. But why are companies doing this and how is the FTC trying to stop it?

Why are companies doing this?

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

