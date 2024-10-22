FTC bans fake online product reviews

The agency will enforce fines of up to $51,744 per violation

Woman unhappy with online purchase
The new rule 'will protect Americans from getting cheated,' said FTC Chair Lina Khan
(Image credit: Andrii Zastrozhnov / iStock / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Companies are now prohibited from paying for or selling online product reviews and generating other types of fake testimonials under a Federal Trade Commission rule that went into force Monday. The FTC rule, finalized and unanimously approved in August, will be enforced through civil penalties, including fines of up to $51,744 per violation.

