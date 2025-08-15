Supreme Court allows social media age check law
The court refused to intervene in a decision that affirmed a Mississippi law requiring social media users to verify their ages
What happened
The Supreme Court Thursday rejected an emergency appeal to pause Mississippi's controversial social media age verification law. There were no dissents noted in the brief, unsigned opinion.
Who said what
NetChoice, the tech industry group that filed the appeal, argued that Mississippi's law "threatens privacy rights and unconstitutionally restricts the free expression of users of all ages," not just those under 18, said The Associated Press. A federal judge had agreed and blocked the law from taking effect for major social media platforms, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals paused that order in a "one-sentence ruling" in July, "without explaining its reasoning," Reuters said.
Mississippi's law is "far broader" than a Texas age-verification statute for online pornography that the Supreme Court upheld in June, said NPR. Unlike the Texas legislation, Mississippi "requires all users to verify their ages" for access to "common social media sites," not just adult material. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said in a concurring statement that NetChoice had convinced him its challenge was "likely to succeed" on First Amendment grounds but failed to demonstrate that the "balance of harms and equities favors it at this time."
What next?
Mississippi's law can now take effect while legal challenges play out. NetChoice's Paul Taske called Thursday's decision "an unfortunate procedural delay."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Border agents crash Newsom redistricting kickoff
Speed Read Armed federal Border Patrol agents amassed outside the venue where the California governor and other Democratic leaders were gathered
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Dancing for tradition, the World's Ugliest Dog, and more
-
Big Brother is watching: Wi-Fi signals can track you in your home
Under the radar It could open the door to mass surveillance
-
Palantir: The all-seeing tech giant
Feature Palantir's data-mining tools are used by spies and the military. Are they now being turned on Americans?
-
Grok brings to light wider AI antisemitism
In the Spotlight Google and OpenAI are among the other creators who have faced problems
-
What's Linda Yaccarino's legacy? And what's next for X?
Today's Big Question An 'uncertain future' in the age of TikTok
-
Nvidia hits $4 trillion milestone
Speed Read The success of the chipmaker has been buoyed by demand for artificial intelligence
-
X CEO Yaccarino quits after two years
Speed Read Elon Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to run X in 2023
-
Musk chatbot Grok praises Hitler on X
Speed Read Grok made antisemitic comments and referred to itself as 'MechaHitler'
-
The god in the machine
Feature An AI model with superhuman intelligence could soon become reality. Should we be worried?