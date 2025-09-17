Trump allies reportedly poised to buy TikTok
Under the deal, U.S. companies would own about 80% of the company
What happened
President Donald Trump yesterday said his administration and Beijing have a “deal on TikTok,” and he gave the social media juggernaut a fourth 90-day reprieve from a law banning it from the U.S. as long as it remains under Chinese ownership. He declined to name any of the “very big companies that want to buy it,” but The Wall Street Journal said a U.S. version of TikTok “would be controlled by an investor consortium including Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz.”
Who said what
Under the framework deal, U.S. companies would own about 80% of the new company, while China’s ByteDance would keep just under 20%, the Journal said. U.S. TikTok would have an “American-dominated board with one member designated by the U.S. government,” and it would recreate TikTok’s content-serving algorithm using technology licensed from ByteDance.
That structure would probably solve concerns about Chinese influence on 170 million U.S. TikTok users, Georgetown law professor Anupam Chander told The New York Times. But “it raises the risk of American propaganda by shifting the ownership of this speech platform to American companies who perhaps have a close relationship with the sitting president.” Notably, Oracle chairman and “Trump ally” Larry Ellison — whose family also controls CBS’s parent company and is trying to acquire CNN — would be a “key owner of one of the most prominent social media platforms in the world,” Gizmodo said. Other Trump-linked billionaires poised to have a big stake include Marc Andreessen and Jeff Yass.
What next?
Trump said he would “confirm everything” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Barring congressional intervention, the deal was “expected to close in the next 30 to 45 days,” CNBC said. A White House official said any details not announced by the administration are “pure speculation.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
September 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include a diet of outrage, toxic rhetoric, and tank treads on states' rights
-
The 9 restaurants to eat at this very moment
The Week Recommends They’re award-winning. Isn’t that reason enough?
-
The UK’s opioid crisis: why the stats don’t add up
The Explainer A new report has revealed that the UK’s total of opioid-related deaths could be much greater than official figures show
-
What an all-bot social network tells us about social media
Under The Radar The experiment's findings 'didn't speak well of us'
-
Broken brains: The social price of digital life
Feature A new study shows that smartphones and streaming services may be fueling a sharp decline in responsibility and reliability in adults
-
Supreme Court allows social media age check law
Speed Read The court refused to intervene in a decision that affirmed a Mississippi law requiring social media users to verify their ages
-
How will Ford reinvent EV manufacturing to compete with China?
Today's Big Question Henry Ford's assembly line system is being replaced
-
What's Linda Yaccarino's legacy? And what's next for X?
Today's Big Question An 'uncertain future' in the age of TikTok
-
Is China winning the AI race?
Today's Big Question Or is it playing a different game than the US?
-
The noise of Bitcoin mining is driving Americans crazy
Under the Radar Constant hum of fans that cool data-centre computers is turning residents against Trump's pro-cryptocurrency agenda
-
Is Apple breaking up with Google?
Today's Big Question Google is the default search engine in the Safari browser. The emergence of artificial intelligence could change that.