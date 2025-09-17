Trump allies reportedly poised to buy TikTok

Under the deal, U.S. companies would own about 80% of the company

TikTok and President Donald Trump
Several Trump-linked billionaires are poised to have a big stake
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump yesterday said his administration and Beijing have a “deal on TikTok,” and he gave the social media juggernaut a fourth 90-day reprieve from a law banning it from the U.S. as long as it remains under Chinese ownership. He declined to name any of the “very big companies that want to buy it,” but The Wall Street Journal said a U.S. version of TikTok “would be controlled by an investor consortium including Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz.”

Who said what

Under the framework deal, U.S. companies would own about 80% of the new company, while China’s ByteDance would keep just under 20%, the Journal said. U.S. TikTok would have an “American-dominated board with one member designated by the U.S. government,” and it would recreate TikTok’s content-serving algorithm using technology licensed from ByteDance. 

That structure would probably solve concerns about Chinese influence on 170 million U.S. TikTok users, Georgetown law professor Anupam Chander told The New York Times. But “it raises the risk of American propaganda by shifting the ownership of this speech platform to American companies who perhaps have a close relationship with the sitting president.” Notably, Oracle chairman and “Trump ally” Larry Ellison — whose family also controls CBS’s parent company and is trying to acquire CNN — would be a “key owner of one of the most prominent social media platforms in the world,” Gizmodo said. Other Trump-linked billionaires poised to have a big stake include Marc Andreessen and Jeff Yass.

What next?

Trump said he would “confirm everything” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Barring congressional intervention, the deal was “expected to close in the next 30 to 45 days,” CNBC said. A White House official said any details not announced by the administration are “pure speculation.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸