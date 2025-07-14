What is Linda Yaccarino's legacy? And what's next for X?

An 'uncertain future' in the age of TikTok

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., formerly Twitter, speaks during a keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 7, 2025.
Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, resigned abruptly last week
Joel Mathis
By
published

Linda Yaccarino never had an easy job at X. The social media platform's CEO was always overshadowed by its owner, Elon Musk, whose activities made it more difficult for her to lure advertisers. Now she's gone.

X may be the "world's largest and most politically relevant" real-time social media platform but it faces an "uncertain future" in the wake of Yaccarino's "abrupt resignation" last week, said Axios. She left her job the day after X's AI chatbot, Grok, started "promoting antisemitic tropes and offensive language" that drew widespread condemnation. Yaccarino was originally brought into the company to "rehabilitate X's ad business," but Musk's "disdain for the ad business" made her job much more challenging. Meanwhile, X is "starting to face competition" from rivals like Threads, Meta's Twitter clone.

Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

