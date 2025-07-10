X CEO Yaccarino quits after two years

Elon Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to run X in 2023

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of X Corp., at the VivaTech conference in Paris, France, on Friday, May 24, 2024. The annual startup and technology events runs until May 25.
Yaccarino has not yet offered an official explanation for her exit
(Image credit: Benjamin Girette / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
What happened

Elon Musk's handpicked choice to lead his X social media platform Wednesday announced her resignation after a two-year tenure as CEO. Linda Yaccarino leaves less than four months after Musk consolidated the company into his xAI artificial intelligence project, a move that "raised questions" about her "role in the new company going forward," said CNN.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

