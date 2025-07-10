X CEO Yaccarino quits after two years
Elon Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to run X in 2023
What happened
Elon Musk's handpicked choice to lead his X social media platform Wednesday announced her resignation after a two-year tenure as CEO. Linda Yaccarino leaves less than four months after Musk consolidated the company into his xAI artificial intelligence project, a move that "raised questions" about her "role in the new company going forward," said CNN.
Who said what
Running X has been a "challenge," said The New York Times, "especially with the platform facing constant questions over its content." While Musk has been "largely unapologetic" about offensive content on X, Yaccarino spent much of her time at the company "appeasing lawmakers and advertisers."
Yaccarino was a "striking foil" to the "mercurial and controversy-courting Musk," said NPR. In her X post announcing her resignation, she thanked Musk for "entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around and transforming X into the everything app." In a brief response, Musk said: "Thank you for your contributions."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Yaccarino has yet to offer an official explanation for her exit, and neither she nor Musk has said who might replace her at X.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Are right-wing conspiracy theorists turning on Trump?
Today's Big Question The administration's Jeffrey Epstein announcement has sparked a MAGA backlash
-
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariffs
Speed Read He accused Brazil's current president of leading a 'witch hunt' against far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro
-
The Red Brigades: a 'fascinating insight' into the 'most feared' extremist group of 1970s Italy
The Week Recommends A 'grimly absorbing' history of the group and their attempts to overthrow the Italian state
-
Musk chatbot Grok praises Hitler on X
Speed Read Grok made antisemitic comments and referred to itself as 'MechaHitler'
-
Another Starship blast sets back Musk's Mars hopes
Speed Read Nobody was killed in the explosion, which occurred in south Texas
-
Disney, Universal sue AI firm over 'plagiarism'
Speed Read The studios say that Midjourney copied characters from their most famous franchises
-
What Elon Musk's Grok AI controversy reveals about chatbots
In the Spotlight The spread of misinformation is a reminder of how imperfect chatbots really are
-
Elon Musk's SpaceX has created a new city in Texas
Under The Radar Starbase is home to SpaceX's rocket launch site
-
Amazon launches 1st Kuiper internet satellites
Speed Read The battle of billionaires continues in space
-
Test flight of orbital rocket from Europe explodes
Speed Read Isar Aerospace conducted the first test flight of the Spectrum orbital rocket, which crashed after takeoff
-
Musk vs. Altman: The fight over OpenAI
Feature Elon Musk has launched a $97.4 billion takeover bid for OpenAI