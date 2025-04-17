What is Free Speech?: a 'meticulous' look at the evolution of freedom of expression

Fara Dabhoiwala provides both history and critique while 'correcting misconceptions'

Book cover of What Is Free Speech? by Fara Dabhoiwala
'What is Free Speech?' by Fara Dabhoiwala examines how the concept first emerged and charts its history
(Image credit: Allen Lane / Penguin Books)
By
published

This "meticulous and much-needed" history of free speech "arrives at an interesting moment", said Joe Moran in The Guardian.

In the US, Donald Trump has made "restoring freedom of speech" a cornerstone of his presidency – while branding his critics "enemies of the people", and demanding that words such as "equality" and "gender" be removed from government communications. But as Fara Dabhoiwala points out, such contortions are nothing new: free speech has always been a "complex and compromised ideal" – and one that has often served the interests of the "moneyed and the powerful".

