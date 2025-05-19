Musk's latest Grok AI controversy and what it reveals about chatbots

The spread of misinformation serves as a reminder of how imperfect chatbots really are

Double exposure photograph of Elon Musk and a person holding a telephone displaying the grok artificial intelligence logo
The chatbot seemed to echo some of Musk's more controversial far-right beliefs
(Image credit: Vincent Feuray / Contributor/ Getty Images)
Theara Coleman
By
published

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok has come under fire for repeatedly spreading far-right conspiracy theories about South Africa and expressing skepticism about facts regarding the Holocaust. Social media users quickly caught on to the bot's strange behavior and the company's explanation fell flat.

Grok temporarily walks a controversial line

Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

