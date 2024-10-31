Teen suicide puts AI chatbots in the hot seat

A Florida mom has targeted custom AI chatbot platform Character.AI and Google in a lawsuit over her son's death

The Character.AI application for download in the Apple App Store
The app allows users to create customized chatbots and is popular among teens
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor/ Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

An Orlando teenager's obsessive attachment to an AI-generated chatbot fashioned after a "Game of Thrones" character led to him committing suicide, according to a lawsuit recently filed by his mother. The case spotlights the risks of the largely unregulated AI chatbot industry and its potential threat to impressionable young people in blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

What is the lawsuit against Character.AI?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸