Will the Google antitrust ruling shake up the internet?

And what does that mean for users?

Illustration of a wrecking ball smashing the Google G icon
Google could be forced to share its "secret sauce" with other search companies to let those rivals "make more appealing search engines."
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published
in today's big question

Google's big defeat in a federal antitrust case "could change how you search the internet," said USA Today. Judge Amit P. Mehta on Monday ruled that the tech giant "illegally monopolized online search and advertising" by paying hardware companies like Apple and Samsung to make its search engine the default option on phone and computer web browsers. Those practices helped give more than 90% of the search market to Google. Now? "The court will have to decide whether Google should be broken up in some way," said one analyst.

"Very likely there will be a remedy that changes the way that we engage with search on our phones and on our devices," Vanderbilt Law School's Rebecca Allensworth told PBS NewsHour. It's possible the judge could impose the "nuclear option" of breaking Google into smaller chunks, said the BBC, separating the search business from other products like its Chrome browser and Android smartphone line. But it's "easier to imagine" a future where internet users simply see a "choice screen" asking whether they'd like to use Google or Bing search when they open a browser.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Google Apple Tech Big Tech Google Chrome Bing Android Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸