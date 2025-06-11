Learning loss: AI cheating upends education

The scale of cheating has put teachers "in a state of despair," questioning their educational purpose.
It's an open secret in academia that schools are losing to AI, said James D. Walsh in New York magazine. Most students in the country today are "relying on AI to ease their way through every facet of their education." ChatGPT takes their notes in class, summarizes textbooks, and writes their essays. Students have all but forgotten how to think on their own; one philosophy professor said she caught students "using AI to respond to the prompt 'Briefly introduce yourself and say what you are hoping to get out of this class.'" Many professors say they can usually tell when students use AI on their assignments, but the scale of cheating has put teachers "in a state of despair," questioning their educational purpose. Some professors are covinced "the humanities, and writing in particular, are quickly becoming an anachronistic art elective, like basket weaving."

The cheating is so rampant that honest students have to go to great lengths to prove their innocence, said Callie Holtermann in The New York Times. "The specter of AI misuse" looms to the point where students "described persistent anxiety about being accused of using AI on work" they had completed honestly. Some students have begun recording their screens to retain video evidence of their sincerity or using word processors that track their keystrokes. Their wariness seems warranted: Numerous studies have found that AI detection software used by schools routinely misidentifies work as AI-generated.

