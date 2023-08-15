AI's boost for students and teachers in higher education

The use of artificial intelligence impacts every industry and sector of society, including news, gaming and fashion. And academia is no exception. Colleges and universities are adapting to new ways of enrolling, teaching and retaining students with AI technology.

Part of the motivation is that "with fewer college-age students in the pipeline," universities need to "employ even more sophisticated enrollment-management strategies to fill their classes," Best Colleges reported. But while many schools are embracing the new technology, others are wary of its drawbacks.

Benefits for students

Students entering college who need financial assistance can use RaiseMe. This AI tool provides access to "micro-scholarships," which can be earned through achievements aside from good grades including "club involvement, sports, volunteer activities and the like," according to Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. "For each achievement, students are awarded more that can be applied to the cost of attending college."

Once in school, artificial intelligence can help students with time and financial management. "AI-generated emails can remind students about important deadlines, prompt them to register for classes, turn in assignments and pay their fees on time," reported Forbes.

And for those finishing their studies, AI can assist with graduating on time and entering the workforce, according to Best Colleges. Using an AI resume builder can assist college grads with landing a job, per Tom's Guide.

Benefits for teachers and administrators

Schools are finding benefits in both student retention and teaching. Nova Southeastern University uses Aible to identify students who are most likely to leave the school and "prioritize its retention efforts for the most at-risk students," according to Forbes. And Georgia Tech uses a virtual teaching assistant known as Jill Watson.