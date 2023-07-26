Creatives are fighting back against AI with lawsuits

Since last fall, experts have touted generative artificial intelligence as both a groundbreaking innovation in tech and a potential threat to humanity. The rapid growth of this nascent technology has outpaced the law, and AI has remained largely unregulated. Some creatives have grown impatient waiting for governments to step in and are banding together to push back against AI companies with a flurry of lawsuits.

A growing number of visual artists, writers, musicians and filmmakers argue that generative-AI companies illegally train their systems with their copyrighted work. They are rebelling against the tide of generative AI in court and with mass petitions. "The data rebellion that we're seeing across the country is society's way of pushing back against this idea that Big Tech is simply entitled to take any and all information from any source whatsoever and make it their own," Ryan Clarkson, the founder of a law firm behind two class-action lawsuits against Google and OpenAI, told The New York Times.

How have creatives challenged AI companies?

AI companies face at least 10 lawsuits from individuals and corporations accusing them of illegally scraping their data to train their systems, the Times reported. Last fall, a group of programmers filed a class action lawsuit against Microsoft and Open AI, the company behind Chat-GPT, alleging that the companies violated the copyrights on their code. Getty Images sued Stability AI in January, alleging that the company used copyrighted images to train its text-to-image generator.

Recently, a group of writers followed suit. Comedian Sarah Silverman joined authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey in suing OpenAI and Meta, alleging that the companies used pirated copies of their books to train their chatbots. The authors claim the companies scraped their copyrighted data from "shadow library" websites like Bibliotik, Library Genesis and Z-Library. Authors Mona Awad and Paul Tremblay filed a similar lawsuit against OpenAI around the same time.