Will AI destroy the music industry?

"For as long as humans have been making music, we've been trying to find ways for music to make itself," classical music critic Michael Andor Brodeur wrote for The Washington Post in February. First, there were the Aeolian harps of ancient Greece, which sang and hummed using just the wind's breeze. Next came mechanical organs, which used "the force of flowing water to draw breath into their bellows." Now, 300 years and innumerable "clunky crank-powered, disc-driven," and "pneumatic musical diversions later," we find ourselves on the precipice of a new era of self-generated tuneage: that which is created by AI.

It's a curious and layered shift, one preceded by the dawn of TikTok and the rise of bedroom pop, whereby any teenager with a computer and a dream can self-publish hymns from the comfort of their home. And though it nonetheless requires a degree of human intervention (at least for now), all this newfangled software promises to make composition even easier — take the viral hit "Heart on My Sleeve," a purported Drake and The Weeknd collab built using AI-generated versions of the stars' voices, for example. Nearly indistinguishable from something either artist would release himself, the track prompted condemnation from the pair's label, Universal Music Group, which eventually cried copyright infringement and strongarmed streaming platforms into its removal. The debate goes beyond pop radio, too: "Royalty-free music generators can be used now to compose a rap beat, a commercial jingle or a film score, cutting into an already fragile economy for working musicians," says Joe Coscarelli at The New York Times. While some proponents — including those who own and build the tools required to create AI melodies — view this next chapter as a chance to better the accessibility of music-making, critics fear such software will cheapen the art form and render all human-generated hooks obsolete. How dangerous of a game are we playing?

What are the commentators saying?

Singer-songwriter John Legend is under no illusions AI's time in the sun will be short-lived. But he is also of the mind that laws should be changed to better protect artists. "AI's going to be a part of our lives, and it's going to be something that kind of augments our own intelligence, our own collective intelligence. And that's fine," he said in April. "But when it comes to using someone's likeness, using their intellectual property, I believe our rights should still be protected." Fellow musician Grimes, however, is embracing the threat openly, in hopes it will pay dividends (literally) down the line. "I'll split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice," she tweeted in the wake of "Heart on My Sleeve." "Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings."