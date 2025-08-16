5 hilariously cold cartoons about the Alaska summit

Artists take on the Alaskan totem pole, a peace flag, and more

This cartoon is named “Alaskan Totem Pole 2025”. It’s drawn to resemble a Native American totem pole. At the bottom part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his belly, crushed by a Russian Bear and an American Eagle above him.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a room decked out for high-level negotiations. He is talking to two men in suites. One hands him a white sheet and says, “It’s Putin’s peace proposal.” Zelenskyy responds, “It’s blank.” The third man holds a stick and says, “You’re supposed to tie it to this stick and wave it.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin putting a medal labeled “Nobel Appease Prize” on Donald Trump. Trump holds a stack of papers with the words “Russia-Ukraine Plan” written on the top.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and JD Vance speaking to the press at the Alaska Summit. Trump holds a piece of paper that reads, “Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Transfer” and says “Peace in our time!” JD Vance says, “Wrong peace agreement sir.”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin holding a tiny Donald Trump in his hand. Trump says, “OK…Alaska. But that’s my final offer!”

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

