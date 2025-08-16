August 16 editorial cartoons
Saturday’s political cartoons include football season anticipation, and Donald Trump angling for Putin's autograph
5 hilariously cold cartoons about the Alaska summit
Cartoons Artists take on the Alaskan totem pole, a peace flag, and more
Journalists killed in Gaza: a chilling assault
In the Spotlight Anas al-Sharif and three of his Al Jazeera colleagues were targeted by the IDF
Crossword: August 16, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
August 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Jeffrey Epstein files distractions, a Nobel Appeasement prize for Trump, and revisionist history in Washington DC
August 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump and JD Vance at a summit, Putin's 'peace' plan, and Jeffrey Epstein haunting the White House
August 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include no age limit on ICE joiners, GOP paving over democracy, and the return of the QAnon Shaman
Aug. 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include ICE youth, the self-serving EPA, Vladimir Putin demanding Alaska back, and Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Aug. 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include solar power shunned by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin's appetite for Ukraine, and another distraction from the Epstein files
Too big to recycle | August 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a global plastics problem, GOP enthusiasm over tariffs, and more
5 thin-skinned cartoons about shooting the messenger
Cartoons Artists take on unfavorable weather, a look in the mirror, and more