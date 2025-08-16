August 16 editorial cartoons

Saturday’s political cartoons include football season anticipation, and Donald Trump angling for Putin's autograph

By
published

This cartoon depicts a football fan floating on an innertube labeled “anticipation”. He says “I think I’m gonna need a bigger float!” as a huge football labeled “Football Season” is approaching him from under the water, much like the Great White shark from the “JAWS” movie poster.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a shirtless Vladimir Putin meeting with Donald Trump. Trump holds a Sharpie and a poster of Putin that reads “Wanted: By ICC for War Crimes” Trump says, “Can I have your autograph?”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon shows a disheveled-looking man speaking to a woman in the office of an employment agency. The woman says, “Your past is too sleazy for any jobs we have listed. Have you considered running for politics?”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

