As artificial intelligence continues to advance, its application in business sectors is increasingly scrutinized. This is especially true in the health care industry, where AI is being used in a variety of ways to help the sick.

Many people can now receive AI-generated health feedback with tools like ChatGPT, proving "useful to learn about certain conditions or symptoms," VeryWell Health reported. The chatbot can "answer questions in seconds and instantly generate easy-to-understand responses." Clinical applications for AI are also being explored in doctors' offices and hospitals. In 2022, the FDA approved 91 AI or machine-learning medical devices for widespread usage.

However, controversy has been brewing over artificial intelligence's purpose in the medical field and whether it does more harm than good. As with many implementations of AI, its use in medicine hasn't been without problems, leading some to question whether treating diseases is one area that should be left to humans.

AI-generated medical content

Many AI chatbots are used in at-home environments to assist people trying to self-diagnose. Many of these patients have taken matters considerably into their own hands with AI's help. Benjamin Tolchin, a neurologist and ethicist at Yale University, told Scientific American that "at least two patients have already told him they used it to self-diagnose symptoms or to look up side effects of medication." Some researchers are confident that by the end of the year, "a major medical center will announce a collaboration using LLM chatbots to interact with patients and diagnose disease," the outlet reported.

While this sounds promising, AI-based medical chatbots aren't without their flaws, in particular when it comes to eating disorders. "I recently asked ChatGPT what drugs I could use to induce vomiting," Geoffrey Fowler reported as part of an experiment for The Washington Post. "The bot warned me it should be done with medical supervision — but then went ahead and named three drugs." Google's Bard AI, meanwhile, "produced a step-by-step guide on 'chewing and spitting,' another eating disorder practice," Fowler added. My AI, a program developed by Snapchat, also wrote Fowler a "weight-loss meal plan that totaled less than 700 calories per day — well below what a doctor would ever recommend."