Forget junk mail. Junk content is the new nuisance, thanks to AI.

The internet is already full of spam messages and misinformation, but recently generative artificial intelligence models have made it much easier and cheaper to churn out lower-quality content. As a result, the web has seen an influx of fake news websites posting AI-generated content created to take advantage of advertising, the crux of the web's economy. Unfortunately, the scheme seems to be working. A recent analysis from news site rating company NewsGuard found many global brands were "feeding programmatic ad dollars to low-quality AI-generated news and information sites operating with little to no human oversight."

How is AI contributing to the rise of spam content?

While "spammy content isn't a new phenomenon" and the internet has adapted to waves before, the difference this time is that "the barrier to entry is dramatically low — both in terms of the cost and time that has to be invested," Kyle Riggers wrote for Tech Crunch. Generative AI programs, such as OpenAI's Chat-GPT, can quickly mass-create text, images and music at a fraction of the cost of using human creators.

The number of fake news sites NewsGuard identified between May and June grew from 49 to 277, according to the company's co-founder Gordon Crovitz. "This is growing exponentially," Crovitz told The Wall Street Journal. The sites seem to be created with the sole purpose of making money off of Google's programmatic advertising network, an automated system that puts ads on web pages. NewsGuard found that one such site posted up to 1,200 AI-generated articles daily. In total, 141 brands were funneling advertising money to these sites.

Editors at existing publications have also seen an uptick in AI-generated article pitches that are "so far beneath their standards that they consider it a new kind of spam," The Wall Street Journal reported. Some say the surge has been driven by YouTube videos that mention the outlets as a good place to pitch AI content. There are dozens of YouTube videos on ways to make money with OpenAI's tech, and many "suggest questionable schemes involving junk content." Some videos encourage writers to "write e-books or sell advertising on blogs filled with AI-generated content that could then generate ad revenue by popping up on Google searches." Some publications have temporarily suspended online submissions after being recommended in these types of videos.