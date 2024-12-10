'Mind-boggling': how big a breakthrough is Google's latest quantum computing success?

Questions remain over when and how quantum computing can have real-world applications

Hand holding a Google Willow chip
Google's new Willow quantum computing chip is 'for now, a largely experimental device', said the BBC
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Google handout / Reuters)
By
published

Google has unveiled a powerful new quantum computer chip that it says takes five minutes to solve a problem that would currently take the world's fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years to complete – more time than the universe has existed.

Willow is the latest development in quantum computing, a field that is "attempting to use the principles of particle physics to create a new type of mind-bogglingly powerful computer", said the BBC. Google says the chip represents a major breakthrough and could soon pave the way to "a useful, large-scale quantum computer".

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

