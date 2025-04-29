Secret AI experiment on Reddit accused of ethical violations

Critics say the researchers flouted experimental ethics

A woman looking at a smartphone with a Reddit logo displayed in the background
None of the Reddit users who were experimented on were informed of the experiment
(Image credit: SOPA Images / Contributor /Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Reddit responded on April 28 to news that a group of researchers had conducted a secret experiment using artificial intelligence chatbots in one of its most popular subreddit forums. The actions of those involved in the experiment have raised questions about whether deception is ever justified when conducting research on human subjects.

AI infiltration

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸