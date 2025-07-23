Are AI lovers replacing humans?

A third of Gen Z singles use tech as a 'romantic companion'

'People are falling in love with their chatbots'
Americans are nervous that artificial intelligence will take away their jobs. But AI also seems poised to replace them as romantic partners. What would that mean for the future of love and romance?

"Companion apps" like Replika, Blush and Nomi have "been around for years," said Axios. But the business really took off in 2024, especially among women. Users are having “profound, committed relationships,” said Rita Popova, the chief product officer of Replika and Blush. A recent survey by the Match online dating service found that 16% of singles — and a third of Gen Z respondents — have "engaged with AI as a romantic companion," said Endgadget. That marks a "major shift in how people are seeking connection" in the digital age, said Axios.



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. 

