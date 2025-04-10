How might AI chatbots replace mental health therapists?

Clients form 'strong relationships' with tech

An AI bot designed by Darmouth College delivered outcomes similar to the 'best evidence-based trials of psychotherapy'
There is a striking shortage of mental health care providers in the United States. New research suggests that AI chatbots can fill in the gaps — and be remarkably effective while doing so.

Artificial intelligence can deliver mental health therapy "with as much efficacy as — or more than — human clinicians," said NPR. New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at the results delivered by a bot designed at Dartmouth College. There was initially a lot of "trial and error" training AI to work with humans suffering from depression and anxiety, said Nick Jacobson, one of the researchers, but the bot ultimately delivered outcomes similar to the "best evidence-based trials of psychotherapy." Patients developed a "strong relationship with an ability to trust" the digital therapist, he said.

