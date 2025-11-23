Political cartoons for November 23

Sunday’s political cartoons include a Thanksgiving horn of plenty, the naughty list, and more

By
published

A large horn of plenty labeled &amp;ldquo;Economy&amp;rdquo; dominates this image. Uncle Sam and a boy are at left looking at the horn. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re heading into the holidays!&amp;rdquo; and there&amp;rsquo;s an echo from the horn of &amp;ldquo;....heading into the holidays.&amp;rdquo; The boy says, &amp;ldquo;Is it supposed to echo like that?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A boy talks to Santa in this cartoon. The boy says, &amp;ldquo;Naughty or nice? Compared to whom? Jeffrey Epstein? Prince Andrew? Vladimir Putin?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

MBS speaks to Donald Trump as a crowd is behind them reading papers picked from a large pile of papers. MBS says, &amp;ldquo;Why&#039;d you release all these Epstein files?&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;So they don&amp;rsquo;t ask why I&#039;m hanging out with you.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

