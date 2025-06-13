College grads are seeking their first jobs. Is AI in the way?

Unemployment is rising for young professionals

Replacing entry-level workers with AI could lead companies to 'underinvest in job training, mentorship and other programs' that help new professionals
The arrival of summer always brings an influx of freshly minted college graduates into the job market. This year is different, though: Artificial intelligence is unsettling the career paths of young grads looking for their first professional work.

AI could "upend entry-level work" for new college grads by automating jobs "previously performed by low-level employees" like legal assistants or early career computer programmers, said ABC News. Some of those jobs will simply disappear, while others will change in significant ways. But it does seem to mean that the "career ladder is being broken," said University of Pennsylvania professor Lynn Wu. It's already a rough time for young professionals: The jobless rate for recent grads is 5.8%, the highest since 2021.

