The rise of 'vibe coding'

Silicon Valley rush to embrace AI tools that allow anyone to code and create software

'Say stuff, run stuff... and it mostly works': vibe-coding can automate processes that take human coders hundreds of hours
(Image credit: AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty Images)
Until recently, software talent was "the scarcest, most coveted resource" in Silicon Valley, said Semafor. Now, the balance of power is shifting, thanks to a new generation of AI tools that have made it possible for anyone to create apps and websites simply by describing what they want – a phenomenon known as "vibe coding".

These AI tools are able to translate instructions written in plain English into computer code, which can then be used to create software; no need to master programming languages or complex data structures. Already, companies large and small are using these new AI-powered assistants to automate processes that, just a year or two ago, would have taken human software engineers hundreds of hours. Vibe coding is fuelling a new Silicon Valley boom – and, for software engineers, it's an alarming encroachment into their industry.

