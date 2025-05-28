Trump is trying to jump-start US manufacturing. Is it worth it?

The jobs are good. The workers may not be there.

'High labor costs and a lack of workers' would make reviving factory jobs an 'uphill battle'
President Donald Trump wants a "manufacturing renaissance" for the American economy. No more making iPhones in China or cars in Mexico: The president expects those jobs and factories to come "roaring back into our country." Some observers wonder if his policy overly romanticizes manufacturing jobs, or if those jobs can be filled.

Skeptics say Trump's tariff-driven efforts to bring manufacturing home might be "more about nostalgia or political pandering" than what is best for workers, said NPR's Planet Money. Actually, the manufacturing sector "punches above its weight." One study found that manufacturing employs just 10% of Americans, but provides 20% of the country's "good jobs" that pay well regardless of a worker's educational background. But that doesn't necessarily make Trump's policy correct. "I think we've developed a kind of collective fetish" for manufacturing jobs, said Harvard University economist Gordon Hanson.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

