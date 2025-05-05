Trump shrugs off warnings over trade war costs

Trump's tariffs are spiraling the U.S. toward an economic crisis as shipments slow down — and China doesn't plan to back down

A shipment container arrives in Long Beach, California
"We are on the verge of an economic crisis that could leave America poorer for generations"
(Image credit: Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

China vowed this week it would "never kneel down" to America in President Donald Trump's tariff war, as shipments of goods from China to the U.S. plummeted and economists and retailers warned of impending price hikes and empty store shelves. With most Chinese imports facing a 145 percent levy, "essentially all shipments out of China for major retailers and manufacturers have ceased," said Port of Los Angeles executive director Eugene Seroka. The chief economist of asset management giant Apollo, Torsten Slok, said he expects "empty shelves in U.S. stores in a few weeks" and "Covid-like shortages for consumers." That slowdown, Slok said, would result in "significant" layoffs in retail, trucking, and other sectors. Trump signaled his readiness to negotiate "substantial" tariff cuts and claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him. But officials in Beijing denied negotiations were taking place and struck a defiant tone. "Bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst," China's Foreign Ministry declared in a social media video.

