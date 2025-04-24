A dozen states sue Trump to halt tariffs

The states sued in the US Court of International Trade, seeking to stop tariffs they say will damage their economies

President Donald Trump rolls out his tariffs
Only 37% of Americans now approve of Trump's handling of the economy, according to a new Reuters poll
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Twelve states, led by Oregon, sued the Trump administration Wednesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade, seeking to halt tariffs they said were illegal, arbitrary and damaging to their economies. California filed its own lawsuit against President Donald Trump's tariff policy in federal court last week.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

