Trump calls Amazon's Bezos over tariff display

The president was not happy with reports that Amazon would list the added cost from tariffs alongside product prices

What happened

The White House lashed out at Amazon Tuesday following a report that the online retail giant planned to list the added cost from President Donald Trump's tariffs alongside product prices on its website. Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos personally to complain about the idea and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it a "hostile and political act." Amazon later said the kerfuffle was a misunderstanding.

