5 red-carpet ready cartoons about Donald Trump's reception of Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Artists take on the affordability crisis, 'things happen', and more

Donald Trump sits at a makeshift wooden and cardboard booth in this cartoon. The sign on top of the booth reads Open For Business and the bottom has a price list that includes pardons, foreign government favors, tariff breaks and five more lines with just &amp;ldquo;etc.&amp;rdquo; Three men are in line waiting to talk to Trump. Each holds a bag of money. The first man wears a suit, the second is dressed in business casual clothes and third is in Middle Eastern clothing. The man in the middle says to the Middle Eastern man, &amp;ldquo;What affordability crisis? He&amp;rsquo;s the most affordable president ever.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside a building where a sign on the wall reads &amp;ldquo;Saudi Consulate: Istanbul.&amp;rdquo; A bloody suitcase is on the ground next to the door to the consulate. A quote from Donald Trump is at the bottom of the image: &amp;ldquo;Things Happen &amp;mdash; Donald J. Trump.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man who resembles Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud pushes a shopping cart with Donald Trump seated inside it. Trump holds a bag of money and a deluxe bone saw box is on the bottom part of the cart. MBS says, &amp;ldquo;America has the best president money can buy!&amp;rdquo; He&amp;rsquo;s leaving a store named &amp;ldquo;Trump USA: Always for sale, always&amp;rdquo; that also has a sign advertising &amp;ldquo;Dismembered Reputation Restorer&amp;rdquo; in aisle 47. A US fighter jet is parked outside the store and &amp;ldquo;Sold to Saudi Arabia&amp;rdquo; is written on the side.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The left panel, titled &quot;AFTER CHARLIE KIRK WAS ASSASSINATED,&quot; shows a large caricature of Donald Trump. He says, &amp;ldquo;My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country.&quot; The right panel, titled &quot;AFTER AN AMERICAN JOURNALIST AND CRITIC OF THE SAUDI GOVERNMENT WAS ASSASSINATED,&quot; shows Trump standing next to MBS, who holds a bloody bone saw. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Things happen.&quot;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon has a newspaper headline at top left that says, &amp;ldquo;News: Trump receives MBS on a red carpet.&amp;rdquo; The rest of the image is dominated by what looks like a red carpet but is instead a long trail of blood running from the body of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi next to a bone saw. Trump and a smiling MBS stand in the blood.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

