How is Trump's economy doing?

The latest jobs numbers suggest a slowdown in the offing

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump sailing a boat made of dollar bills into stormy seas
America is not experiencing the economic 'boom the Republican president promised'
President Donald Trump says the U.S. economy is going great under his stewardship. The latest jobs numbers suggest a slowdown is coming. Trump's response to that report was to fire the nation's chief labor statistician last week. How is the economy actually doing?

The American economy is "bending — but not yet breaking" under the weight of Trump's policies, said Eric Levitz at Vox. An "avalanche of data" suggests that hiring and economic growth are slowing, while consumer prices are rising. While there is "little sign of an imminent recession or inflationary crisis," the numbers suggest that Trump's tariff-driven trade wars are taking a "heavy toll on U.S. households and businesses." If the trends continue, "economic growth could stall out completely."

