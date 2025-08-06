How is Trump's economy doing?
The latest jobs numbers suggest a slowdown in the offing
President Donald Trump says the U.S. economy is going great under his stewardship. The latest jobs numbers suggest a slowdown is coming. Trump's response to that report was to fire the nation's chief labor statistician last week. How is the economy actually doing?
The American economy is "bending — but not yet breaking" under the weight of Trump's policies, said Eric Levitz at Vox. An "avalanche of data" suggests that hiring and economic growth are slowing, while consumer prices are rising. While there is "little sign of an imminent recession or inflationary crisis," the numbers suggest that Trump's tariff-driven trade wars are taking a "heavy toll on U.S. households and businesses." If the trends continue, "economic growth could stall out completely."
'Economic boom' was a mirage?
During the early months of the trade wars, the "full impact of Trump's tariffs was not quite clear," said NPR. That is largely because he delayed implementation of the tariffs after announcing them. "That's starting to change," and the full effects of the new policies are likely to be felt more intensely in the coming months. The Budget Lab at Yale University estimated that Trump's tariffs will cost the average American household $2,400 this year. The president may talk triumphantly, "but the reality so far is proving to be different."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"In April, the country appeared to be on the verge of economic catastrophe," said Rogé Karma at The Atlantic. Stocks plunged briefly after Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs, but the "crisis never came" after the president walked back or delayed most of his promised policies. The numbers suggested that inflation was stable and job growth was strong. The White House even touted an "economic boom." The faltering jobs numbers released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggest the resilient economy was a mirage. The bad news? "The worst might be yet to come."
The "worrying U.S. jobs numbers" are a "setback rather than a rout," said Richard Partington at The Guardian. American companies "rushed to stockpile goods" before the trade wars started, "helping them to keep prices down for now." When those businesses run out of those "pre-tariff stockpiles," it seems certain that "prices will creep higher." The economy is "resilient" for now, but that may change. "There are signs that consequences are coming."
'Trump's economy now'
"The jobs report was OK" but Trump's response "is disastrous," said Matthew Yglesias at his Slow Boring Substack. For now, the economy is being powered by an AI investment boom, "but investment booms always come to an end." The damage done by Trump's decision to fire the head of the BLS is "going to be very hard to fix."
America is not experiencing the "boom the Republican president promised," said The Associated Press. It is getting more difficult for Trump to blame his predecessor, Joe Biden, when the "world economy hangs on his every word and social media post." Maybe the disappointing numbers are merely "growing pains" as Trump's policies take hold, or maybe more disruption is ahead. Either way, it's "Trump's economy now."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
The most fun road trips are the ones with the least curveballs. Use these tips to get there.
The Week Recommends The music blaring, the windows wide open and a carefree drive
-
NFL gets ESPN stake in deal with Disney
Speed Read The deal gives the NFL a 10% stake in Disney's ESPN sports empire and gives ESPN ownership of NFL Network
-
House committee subpoenas Epstein files
Speed Read The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for its Jeffrey Epstein files with an Aug. 19 deadline
-
Is Trump's tariffs plan working?
Today's Big Question Trump has touted 'victories', but inflation is the 'elephant in the room'
-
Why has the Russian ruble performed so well this year?
Today's Big Question Despite economic malaise, Russia's currency is up 45% on the year
-
Trump's threats to fire Jerome Powell are unsettling the markets
Talking Points Expect a 'period of volatility' if he follows through
-
Can the US economy survive Trump's copper tariffs?
Today's Big Question The price hike 'could upend' the costs of cars, houses and appliances
-
The FTC is pushing back against false 'Made in the USA' claims
The Explainer The agency has dubbed July 2025 'Made in the USA' month
-
Will Europe pivot to Asia on trade?
Today's Big Question It could be an attempt to sidestep the impact of Trump's tariffs
-
Higher toy prices from Trump's tariffs have arrived
In the Spotlight Three out of four toy products in the US come from China
-
Doing the hustle: Are side gigs a sign of impending recession?
In the Spotlight More workers are 'padding their finances while they can'