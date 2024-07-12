The war against AI bots is still really about privacy versus money
Is this the real life? Is this technology?
Artificial intelligence bots are running rampant on the internet as they scour for data to train language models. Much of that data includes content created by real-deal humans, and many are unhappy with their data being used that way. To combat this, companies are creating tools to prevent AI bots' access to data on both their websites and their products.
Why are people worried about AI bots?
Training generative AI requires significant amounts of data. To collect the information, several companies have AI bots scouring the web for content. Data comes in two forms: public and private. Public data is readily available on the internet for anyone to glean, while private data "includes things like text messages, emails and social media posts made from private accounts," said The New York Times. The problem is that public data is running out, which is leading to the creation of AI bots bent on scouring the internet for the private alternative.
"As companies look to train their AI models on data that is protected by privacy laws, they're carefully rewriting their terms and conditions to include words like 'artificial intelligence,' 'machine learning' and 'generative AI,'" said the Times. Essentially, companies including Google and Meta have begun using private user data such as social media posts to train their AI models. People are worried that using private data to train generative AI could render AI capable of replicating content created by humans, especially in areas like art, music and literature. "In three, four, five years' time, there might not be entire segments of this creative industry because we'll just be decimated," Sasha Yanshin, a YouTube personality and co-founder of a travel recommendation site, said to the Times
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How are companies fighting back?
Generative AI's data thirst has presented a lucrative opportunity for companies that have a strong stock of private data. "Thanks to the scarcity of high-quality data and the immense pressure and demand to build even bigger and better models, we're in a rare moment where data owners actually have some leverage," said MIT Technology Review. For example, music labels have opted to sue the AI music companies Suno and Udio, claiming the two companies "made use of copyrighted music in their training data 'at an almost unimaginable scale,' allowing the AI models to generate songs that 'imitate the qualities of genuine human sound recordings.'"
In a bigger step, Cloudfare, a content delivery network and cloud security platform, created a tool designed to block AI bots from scraping text from websites. "We hear clearly that customers don't want AI bots visiting their websites and especially those that do so dishonestly," said Cloudfare in a blog post. While this is not a surefire solution because more advanced bots can mimic how a real person uses a website, such a block could nonetheless limit a significant amount of bot activity.
However, several content owners are "torn between their instinct to protect their intellectual property and their eagerness to take money from those AI makers," said Axios. Platforms like Reddit and Stack Overflow are attempting to balance the use of AI with the protection of data, but the bot "free-for-all over access to web data is just the opening salvo of what will be an increasingly hot war."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
A not-so-quiet place: Why is no one using headphones in public anymore?
Under the Radar People are increasingly comfortable with both speakerphone and watching videos (very) out loud
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
4 different budgeting methods — and how to choose one that works
The Explainer Pick something you'll actually stick to
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
One great cookbook: Molly Stevens' 'All About Dinner'
The Week Recommends This book is a problem solver, whether you need inspiration, careful instruction of complex ideas or crave success with the ABCs of cooking dinner
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Why are facial recognition technology rules changing in Detroit?
Today's Big Question A wrongful arrest leads to a big settlement
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
There's one thing AI can't do: be funny
The Explainer But will the technology's hilarity evolve? Some experts think so.
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The growing dystopian AI influencer economy
In the Spotlight AI-generated digital personas are giving human influencers a run for their money
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
How AI is used in UK train stations
Under the Radar Image recognition software that can track passenger emotions pits privacy concerns against efficiency and safety improvements
By The Week UK Published
-
Why is the tech industry up in arms about Google's search algorithm leak?
Today's Big Question A leak of about 2,500 documents shed light on how Google's search engine operates, and not everyone is happy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Who is winning the US-China chip war?
Today's Big Question A fight for the future of advanced manufacturing
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Apple unveils AI integration, ChatGPT partnership
Speed Read AI capabilities will be added to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience
In the Spotlight A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published