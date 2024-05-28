How AI is going to change the Google search experience

Summaries are the new links

A stone Google icon on a plinth with mouse cursors like pigeons perched atop it
"Google is reinventing itself for the AI age"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
For many Americans, Google is the internet. It's the foundation for how they live online, "one of the main interfaces through which people interact with the internet, their computers, and their phones," John Herman said at New York magazine. Now that interface is changing dramatically: The company last week announced it will roll out artificial intelligence search summaries to all of its users by the end of the year — potentially altering how we use the internet, along with how advertisers and publishers reach us. "The question of whether Google is in the midst of resetting the entire economy of the web … won't be open for long," Herman said.

"Google is reinventing itself for the AI age," Daniel Howley said at Yahoo Finance. People who use Google to search now won't simply get a list of links — instead, they'll see an AI-generated overview "that offers summarized responses to queries along with links to the sources." And there's more to come, said CEO Sundar Pichai. Google is still in the "very early days of the AI platform shift." What will change?

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
