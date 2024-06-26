Is Big Tech getting too big?

The EU is pursuing anti-competition claims against both Microsoft and Apple

Illustration of a sauropod dinosaur stickered with Big Tech company logos
The Big Tech firms are facing tougher regulatory scrutiny in Europe and the US
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The EU's attempts to challenge Big Tech's dominance continue as the world reckons with an AI revolution that will see Big Tech get even bigger. 

The bloc has a "long history" of moving "aggressively" in regulating tech giants and halting any attempts at "abusing" their "market power", said Yahoo Finance. In its latest move, the European Commission (EC) has hit Microsoft with an "antitrust charge", accusing the US company of "illegally bundling" or "tying" its Teams app into its other software packages. The EC said the Teams app had been given an "undue advantage" by being tied in with the Office and Microsoft 365 packages, "harming rivals such as Slack and Zoom", said the Financial Times (FT).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Big Tech Eu
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸