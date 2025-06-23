Amazon's robotaxi looks to be Waymo's biggest competitor

The company recently opened a new robotaxi production plant in California

A robotaxi is seen on the factory floor of the Zoox plant in Hayward, California.
A robotaxi on the factory floor of the Zoox plant in Hayward, California
(Image credit: Zoox via AP)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Amazon has unveiled its latest big bet as it looks to usurp a share of the self-driving car market from Waymo, announcing last week that it has opened its own autonomous vehicle production facility. The plant will eventually be able to produce self-driving robotaxis from the Amazon-owned Zoox on a large scale, the company said. This marks the latest in Amazon's efforts to gain steam on the Google-owned Waymo.

High output

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸