AI hallucinations are getting worse

And no one knows why it is happening

As generative artificial intelligence has become increasingly popular, the tool sometimes fudges the truth. These lies, or hallucinations as they are known in the tech industry, have ameliorated as companies improve the tools' functionality. But the most recent models are bucking that trend by hallucinating more frequently.

New reasoning models are on quite the trip

