DeepSeek: the Chinese AI company rocking the tech world

America's hold on artificial intelligence is on shaky ground

DeepSeek app on a cell phone in front of a Chinese flag
Chinese developers are challenging American dominance in the AI sector
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor/ Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has suddenly become more popular than ChatGPT in app stores. This sudden rise in popularity is shaking the confidence of American investors and leaving tremors throughout the stock market. DeepSeek's AI chatbot is causing a reckoning in the tech industry over American dominance with a model that offers comparable performance at seemingly a fraction of the cost.

Challenging the 'bigger is better' narrative

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

