Why is China targeting Nvidia? (And why is the AI giant so important?)

A new front in the 'chip war' with the US

shot of someone holding a device with the Nvidia logo visible along with the holder&#039;s thumb
'One of America's most valuable companies' is being targeted in an antitrust investigaion
(Image credit: CFOTO / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

China just escalated its so-called "chip war" with the United States: Beijing is launching an antitrust investigation of Nvidia, the American chipmaker whose products are powering the AI revolution.

The new investigation "may be seen as a retaliation" against recent U.S. moves to limit the sale of AI technology to China, said Axios. China has a "long history" of using antitrust investigations to retaliate against American regulations. One wrinkle: The U.S. government is "also reportedly investigating Nvidia" for possible antitrust violations, Axios said.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

