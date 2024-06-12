Who is winning the US-China chip war?
A fight for the future of advanced manufacturing
The battle for global supremacy between the United States and China comes down to one sector: Semiconductor chips. That contest is "entering a new phase," Bloomberg said, as the American government pumps $100 billion into subsidies for tech firms and China builds dozens of new facilities to strengthen its own supply chain. China is the "largest global supplier" of older "legacy chips," but the Biden administration is aiming to use its investment to help control nearly 30% of the overall chip market by 2032.
China isn't standing pat. Beijing has authorized its own "massive barrage" in the so-called "chip war," Forbes said. It created a new fund, valued at $47.5 billion, to help make China "self-sufficient in producing and advancing semiconductor technology" and even to "assume a dominant role" that will allow it to sideline Taiwan — a chip-manufacturing powerhouse that also sits at the center of U.S.-China tensions. The stakes are high. Maneuvers in the chip war "will reverberate in every high-tech boardroom and war room worldwide."
What did the commentators say?
Right now the electronics industry depends on a "fragile semiconductor supply chain" that stretches from Europe to Asia, said The Economist. "The chip war threatens to bludgeon it." A world "divided into two semiconductor blocks" in the United States and China would try to replicate and replace the current "cat's cradle of relationships" that makes possible our current tech-driven lives. That won't be easy. And it's frustrating to tech executives around the world. "Many in the industry understand America's desire to thwart China," but they're not so sure the aim is noble: It looks to them more like America is acting on a "selfish desire to preserve its economic dominance."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping "needs the smallest and fastest chips to fulfill his dream of transforming China into a technology powerhouse," Michael Schuman said at The Atlantic. Despite its lead in legacy chips, the country needs America and its allies to share technology to make progress in more advanced semiconductor manufacturing. That "tells us a lot about the true balance of power between the U.S. and China," Schuman said. His verdict: "China is losing the chip war."
What next?
"Now comes the hard part" for U.S. manufacturers, said The Wall Street Journal. Money from the government is giving the sector a "big boost" and putting the American chip industry "back on a more stable path." But there are limits to what can be accomplished — other countries in Europe and Asia are also increasing their investment, "underscoring how the global race to produce more of the most advanced semiconductors is expanding and accelerating."
That race has produced a worldwide total of $1.2 trillion in commitments to semiconductor manufacturing outside of China, said Quartz. If all that manufacturing doesn't take place in the United States, one expert said, there will still be benefits. "The more capacity we build outside of China, and frankly, outside of Taiwan, the better off we'll be in reducing China's ability to threaten us and reduce our dependence on China."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'Roads are a scarce good'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Haiti council appoints government to quell chaos
Speed Read The nation still grapples with violent gangs following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge strikes down Florida transgender care ban
Speed Read A law that bans transgender health care for minors and restricts treatment for adults is ruled "unconstitutional"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience
In the Spotlight A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
All-powerful, ever-pervasive AI is running out of internet
The explainer There is no such thing as unlimited data
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is quantum computing the next technological frontier?
Today's Big Question Some people believe the technology will change the world, but others are skeptical of its risks
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How AI is going to change the Google search experience
Talking Points Summaries are the new links
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Johansson deplores 'eerily similar' ChatGPT voice
Speed Read The actress said she had previously turned down requests from OpenAI's Sam Altman to license her voice
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Google unveils 'AI overviews' atop search results
Speed Read Users of the search engine in the US will now get AI-generated answers first
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What happens if TikTok is banned?
Today's Big Question Many are fearful that TikTok's demise could decimate the content creator community
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Should AI have rights?
Talking point Technology is becoming smarter
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published