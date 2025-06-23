AI chatbots are leading some to psychosis

As AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT become more mainstream, a troubling phenomenon has accompanied their rise: chatbot psychosis. The chatbots have been found to push inaccurate information, such as affirming conspiracy theories or, in one more extreme case, convincing someone they were the next religious messiah. There have been several instances of people developing severe obsessions and mental health problems as a result of talking to chatbots — and the problem seems unlikely to be fixed any time soon.

How are chatbots leading to psychosis?

AI chatbots have been affecting people's minds . "The correspondence with generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT is so realistic that one easily gets the impression that there is a real person at the other end," Søren Dinesen Østergaard said in an editorial for the Schizophrenia Bulletin . This is a big problem, especially for those already struggling with their mental health. Chatbots have "tended to be sycophantic, agreeing with and flattering users," said The New York Times . They also "could hallucinate, generating ideas that weren't true but sounded plausible."

The risk of psychosis is higher for those who are already vulnerable or have mental health conditions. AI chatbots could be acting as "peer pressure," Dr. Ragy Girgis, a psychiatrist and researcher at Columbia University, said to Futurism . They have the ability to "fan the flames, or be what we call the wind of the psychotic fire." In addition, the cognitive dissonance between believing in the chatbots while also knowing they are not real people "may fuel delusions in those with increased propensity towards psychosis," said Østergaard. In the worst cases, AI psychosis has caused relationships to be ruined, jobs to be lost and mental breakdowns to be suffered.

It is not surprising that "some percentage of people are using ChatGPT in attempts to make sense of their lives or life events," Erin Westgate, a psychologist and researcher at the University of Florida, said to Rolling Stone . The problem is that the bots affirm beliefs already held by the user, including misinformation and delusions. "Explanations are powerful, even if they're wrong," Westgate said. Many medical professionals are concerned about people seeking advice from chatbots rather than seeking psychiatric care. "This is not an appropriate interaction to have with someone who's psychotic," Girgis said. "You do not feed into their ideas. That is wrong." There has also been a phenomenon of people using ChatGPT for therapy in place of a human.

Can it be fixed?

Ultimately, "ChatGPT is not conscious," nor is it "trying to manipulate people," said Psychology Today . However, AI chatbots are designed to imitate human speech and use predictive text to determine what to say. "Think of ChatGPT a little bit like a fortune teller," said the outlet. "If fortune tellers do their jobs well, they will say something that is vague enough so that their clients can see what they want to see in the fortune. The client listens to the fortune and then fills in the blanks that the fortune teller leaves open."

AI chatbots are "clearly intersecting in dark ways with existing social issues like addiction and misinformation," said Futurism. This intersection also comes at a time when the "media has provided OpenAI with an aura of vast authority, with its executives publicly proclaiming that its tech is poised to profoundly change the world." OpenAI has claimed to know about the dangers of ChatGPT and has said in a statement to the Times that it is "working to understand and reduce ways ChatGPT might unintentionally reinforce or amplify existing, negative behavior."