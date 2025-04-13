Close-up photo of a teenage girl&#039;s hands with fingers crossed, with a woman sitting beyond in soft-focus
(Image credit: StockRocket / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
By
published

Sadness, anger, confusion, infatuation, lack of interest in sex, elation – these have all been normal human emotions since the dawn of time, said Dr Alistair Santhouse in The Mail on Sunday. But I've noticed in my work as a psychiatrist that people are increasingly prone to interpret these and other extreme feelings as evidence of some underlying disorder or syndrome.

In a survey by the National Union of Students a few years back, an astonishing 78% of students claimed to have had a mental health problem in the previous year. In the past five years, the number of Britons contacting mental health services has increased by more than a million; mental ill-health is now the leading cause of people under 44 being off work. One explanation for this could be that mental illness rates are indeed soaring, but it seems more likely that "problems at the milder end of the spectrum" are being wrongly pathologised.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸