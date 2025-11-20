Political cartoons for November 20

Thursday’s political cartoons include impending Epstein Files release, Marjorie Taylor Greene embraced by Dems, Saudi Arabia's human rights record, and more

A male reporter in a suit and with a notepad stands next to Donald Trump, who is seated at a desk with a can of Diet Coke. The reporter asks Donald Trump, &amp;ldquo;Just to be clear, you&amp;rsquo;d sign a bill releasing the Epstein files&amp;hellip;?&amp;rdquo; Trump&amp;rsquo;s reply is drawn like a page full of redactions. The only words visible are &amp;ldquo;.....sure&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;.I&amp;hellip;&amp;hellip;.would&amp;rdquo; with the rest blacked out.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A sad-looking elephant with his tie undone and his sleeves rolled up sits at the corner of a lonely bar. The bartender stands nearby cleaning a glass. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Moral bankruptcy is a wild ride. One day you&amp;rsquo;re voting for Reagan and smaller government, the next you&amp;rsquo;re condoning pedophilia and pretending vaccines don&amp;rsquo;t work.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman stands in the clouds in this cartoon, awaiting admission to heaven. She speaks to an angel who is behind an admissions desk. She says, &amp;ldquo;I had no idea not wiping off gym equipment after a workout is a deadly sin.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The devil sits in hell watching television as it begins to snow. Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the screen and the headline below here says, &amp;ldquo;Democrats embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud hold each other&amp;rsquo;s bloody hands. MBS stand on top of a fresh corpse. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I re$pect your right to pur$ue your own custom$, belief$, and tradition$&amp;rdquo; where each letter &amp;ldquo;S&amp;rdquo; has been replaced with a dollar sign. MBS responds in kind, &amp;ldquo;Thank you for being $o open minded, Donald.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men dressed in 1940s-style clothing and hats sit on the left side of this cartoon, which is drawn in an old-fashioned style. Another man approaches and says, &amp;ldquo;Waiting for Godot?&amp;rdquo; One of the seated men responds, &amp;ldquo;No&amp;mdash; Epstein files!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A caricature of an overweight Donald Trump sticks his tongue out and points at a piggy bank named Trump Family Grift in this cartoon. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Quiet, piggy!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Marjorie Taylor Greene&amp;rsquo;s head on an octopus&amp;rsquo; body. She&amp;rsquo;s come out of a cave named &amp;ldquo;The Kraken&amp;rdquo; and wears a hat that says &amp;ldquo;Marjorie is Right.&amp;rdquo; She holds a diminutive Donald Trump in one of her tentacles and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Release the files!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

The main image of this cartoon is a dam that sits between two large hills that begins to crack and leak under the weight of a body of water called the Epstein Files. A truck is parked nearby. The words on the side of the truck are &amp;ldquo;Federal Epstein Management Agency, aka the DOJ.&amp;rdquo; A voice from the driver&amp;rsquo;s side in the truck says, &amp;ldquo;This is the one agency that Trump DOES NOT want dismantled!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled You Wish. Donald Trump has a pig&amp;rsquo;s nose and has had his mouth taped over with tape that reads &amp;ldquo;Quiet, quiet, piggy.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

