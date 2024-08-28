Young adults are in a mental health crisis. Why is little being done?

The kids are, in fact, not at all alright.

A sad young man covering his face with speach bubbles above his head showing chaos against a pink background
TK
(Image credit: master1305 / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

America has put a particular emphasis since the pandemic on addressing an ongoing mental health and loneliness crisis, particularly among teens. While it was warranted to worry about teens, another group's struggles with depression and anxiety are essentially going unnoticed. Many young adults in the United States find the transition into adulthood daunting, as they anxiously search for a sense of purpose. And many of them are doing the transition alone.

'Young adults are more vulnerable than ever'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Mental Health Gen Z
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸