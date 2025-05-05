Fly like a breeze with these 5 tips to help cope with air travel anxiety

You can soothe your nervousness about flying before boarding the plane

Person in airplane with aerophobia doing yoga to relax while sitting in airplane seat
Taking a moment to steady yourself while flying could keep anxiety at bay
(Image credit: ljubaphoto/ Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

In the wake of several recent airplane crashes and near-incidents involving commercial flights over the past few months, fear of flying is likely on the rise. Here are some ways to help maneuver any anxiety that might be holding you back from using one of the safest modes of transportation there is.

Figure out the root cause

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸