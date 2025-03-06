How to do the 75 Hard trend the soft way
The 75 Soft Challenge might be more your speed if you're trying to hit a soft reset
You have likely encountered the hardcore self-improvement-program-turned-social media trend, the 75 Hard Challenge. Created in 2019, the challenge calls for 75 days straight of strict lifestyle changes that have led to weight loss and realignment for some. For others, the program is too daunting, but there may be an easier way. Unlike 75 Hard, this trend does not require you to restart simply because you goofed.
Eat well and drink less
The more brutal version of the challenge calls for a strict diet and a complete ban on cheat days and alcohol. Instead, the 75 soft challenge recommends avoiding specific-food restrictions and leaving aside the strict "no cheat days" rule. It also says you can drink on special occasions rather than avoid drinking altogether. Essentially, 75 Soft is about "everything in moderation" and "opting for healthier food options, i.e., ditching the ultra-processed foods for fresher items," said Cosmopolitan.
While eating better foods and lowering your alcohol intake are positive changes to your diet, experts warn that only doing so for 75 days might not be enough for a long-term shift. Imposing rules, even softer ones, "tend not to work in the long term because it takes away someone's agency," Aileen Alexander, women's health expert, said to Glamour. It is better to learn "how to enjoy alcohol mindfully and exercise moderation by choice" by learning "more about your relationship with alcohol and its perceived value or benefit" instead of following rules, she said.
Get active almost every day
Instead of shooting for two 45-minute workouts a day for all 75 days, you can try to train for 45 minutes a day at least four times a week. Participants should spend a week in active recovery. What you do for those workouts is up to you and should fit your lifestyle. Finding a physical activity that you enjoy can go a long way in keeping you accountable. Before you start working out regularly for the challenge, you should discuss it with your physician, though — especially if you typically do not work out.
Because you are encouraged to pick your own routine, participants can add variety and choose lower intensity activities, Elizabeth Gardner, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at Yale School of Medicine, said to Everyday Health. "To me this is important, because to perform the same exercise (running, for example) every day does risk overuse or stress injury," she said.
Drink three liters of water per day
Drinking a gallon of water, about four liters, can be daunting, even for the most hydrated. Lowering that to three liters daily should be more feasible and still help you build a healthy habit. For most people, two liters of water daily is optimal, but "if you're exercising for 45 minutes, you'll also want to replace these lost fluids," Alexander said to Glamour. Few of us drink enough water despite knowing the many health benefits."
As healthy as these rules seem, discussing this aspect of the 75 Soft Challenge with healthcare professionals helps determine if it is right for you. Healthline said. If you have certain medical conditions, "like chronic kidney disease, for example, the water intake recommendations in the 75 Soft Challenge might not be safe for you."
Read 10 pages of any book a day.
Reading ten pages of a self-development non-fiction book daily is an admirable goal, but reading any genre can boost your mental health. Diving into a book is a "fantastic way to unwind and relax while learning something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction," Alexander said to Glamour. Bonus: Creating a "regular space where you can unwind with a book will help reduce stress and improve sleep."
Besides reading, it is a "good idea to journal your progress," Cosmopolitan said. Throughout the 75 days, write about what you enjoy and what you find difficult about the challenge. You can reflect on your journal the further along you go, which "can be super motivational if you've managed to stick to your challenges and overcome your goals."
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
