What are the long-term effects of alcohol?

Cancer is not the only disease that can be influenced by alcohol consumption

The medical community was 'always a little bit skeptical' about the benefits of drinking alcohol
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The outgoing U.S. Surgeon General made headlines when he called for a cancer warning on alcoholic beverages. But cancer is not the only risk you run with a regular after-work drink.

Alcohol has long been thought "to be associated with some health benefits," said CNN. But a new report from Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy "aims to dispel any notion that alcohol is harmless." Drinking is a "well-established, preventable cause of cancer" that causes up to 20,000 deaths a year, Murthy said. That makes it the third-leading cause of preventable cancer. Yet, Murthy added, a "majority of Americans are unaware of this risk." It is time to be aware of the risks, said Dr. Brian P. Lee, a liver specialist at University of Southern California. "Really, there's no benefit" even to light drinking, he said.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

