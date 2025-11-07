Tips for surviving loneliness during the holiday season — with or without people
Solitude is different from loneliness
Loneliness can be dangerous. And the holiday season for many can be a breeding ground for the kind of aching loneliness that causes both mental and physical issues.
“Increased risk for cardiovascular disease, a 26% increase in risk of premature mortality and poor mental health outcomes, especially depression” can be results of protracted loneliness, said Dr. Holly A. Swartz in Psychiatry Online. “Never married and divorced people were the most lonely during the holidays,” said Daniel Perlman, an emeritus professor of human development and family studies at UNC Greensboro, in a research paper on loneliness. Practical tools, though, can help soften or alleviate the solo pangs.
Get out into the world
“Awareness and self-reflection are the first steps,” said Jake Van Epps, PhD, a psychologist and well-being specialist at the University of Utah Health's Resiliency Center, to the University of Utah’s Health blog. When you notice that you are needing more social bonds, “dedicate time and energy into reaching out to people.” That might look like making plans with friends — ideally in-person — and sticking to them. Or throw an unexpected act of kindness someone’s way. Doing so feels even better for the giver than the receiver.
“Simple outreach to others can be a step toward better overall health,” said Dr. Amit Shah, a Mayo Clinic geriatrician and internist, to the Mayo Clinic News Network. Social media can also be a great mechanism to meet new people. Just be sure to connect in a true, honest way or the dearth of authenticity can exacerbate “feelings of loneliness and isolation.”
Jump across the generational divides
Meeting peers is (comparatively) easy. But there is power in connecting with people younger or older than you. Doing so can add “more richness and diversity to your relationships,” said Dr. Linda Fried, the former dean of the Columbia School of Public Health, to MSNBC.
Resolve to volunteer next year
“Helping others can lift your spirits and even introduce you to new people in your community,” said the Tufts Health Plan blog. Giving of yourself also helps you see the larger social picture. “Isolation and lack of fulfilling human contact can be gateways to loneliness,” said Fried. “What better way to connect with others than through a shared goal or passion?”
Relax, conscientiously
Loneliness can creep in even when your holiday season is busy and you’re regularly surrounded by people. That is why it is all the more important during the holidays to maintain your usual routines and make time for yourself — “even if it’s just 15 minutes at a time,” said the Tufts blog. Some examples of quick-fire ways to turn toward yourself: take a walk, meditate or do yoga, listen to calming music, sit outdoors for a spell, get a massage.
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
