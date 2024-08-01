4 tips for combatting workplace loneliness

Feeling left out at work? You're not alone.

Group of office employees working at a round pie chart shaped table with a single desk being isolated.
Employees are feeling increasingly isolated at work
(Image credit: Dragon Claws / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published
in the week recommends

Loneliness has become one of the biggest public health issues in the last few years, and the problem is bleeding into the workplace. Between remote or hybrid schedules and a long readjustment period after Covid-19, many feel the tradition of making friends with colleagues has started to wane. 

In its 2024 State of the Global Workplace, Gallup found that 20% of workers experienced loneliness "a lot" the previous day. That means 1 in 5 workers, both remote and in-person, expressed feelings of loneliness. With the loneliness epidemic seeping into the office, experts say a few tips can help people rebuild their connections while at work.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Wellness Health And Wellness Remote Work Hybrid Work
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸