Is that the buzzing sound of climate change worsening sleep apnea?

Catching diseases, not those ever-essential Zzs

Illustrative collage of a sun with a face on it, wearing a CPAP mask
Obstructive sleep apnea can lead to diabetes, heart attack and mental health problems
Increasing global temperatures are ruining sleep quality across the world. Sleep apnea, a common breathing disorder, is poised to become more prevalent in the rapidly warming climate. This will lead to overall worse mental and physical health outcomes and likely affect those in less-developed nations the most.

Up all night

